    Mountain Reception Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Mountain Reception Company Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, left, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI) commander, and Capt. Joshua Holt, incoming commander of the Mountain Reception Company, HHBN, 10th Mountain Division (LI), during the MRC Change of Command Ceremony, June 16, 2025, at the Nash Gym on Fort Drum, New York. The passing of the company colors symbolizes the assumption and relinquishment of command for the MRC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 9116501
    VIRIN: 250616-A-LR057-1064
    Resolution: 4650x3720
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Mountain Reception Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    ChangeofCommand
    Fort Drum
    U.S. Army
    MRC

