Mountain Reception Company Change of Command Ceremony

Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, left, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI) commander, and Capt. Joshua Holt, incoming commander of the Mountain Reception Company, HHBN, 10th Mountain Division (LI), during the MRC Change of Command Ceremony, June 16, 2025, at the Nash Gym on Fort Drum, New York. The passing of the company colors symbolizes the assumption and relinquishment of command for the MRC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)