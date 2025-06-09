Mountain Reception Company Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spouse of Capt. Thomas G. Stackhouse, outgoing commander of the Mountain Reception Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), receives a bouquet of roses during the MRC Change of Command Ceremony, June 16, 2025, at the Nash Gym on Fort Drum, New York. The spouse of the outgoing commander is presented with red roses, symbolizing the enduring bonds of loyalty and mutual respect between the command and the couple. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)