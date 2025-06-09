Mountain Reception Company Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Thomas G. Stackhouse, right, outgoing commander of the Mountain Reception Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), passes the company colors to Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, HHBN commander, during the MRC Change of Command Ceremony, June 16, 2025, at the Nash Gym on Fort Drum, New York. The passing of the company colors symbolizes the assumption and relinquishment of command for the MRC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)