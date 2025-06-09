U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Campos, 374th Maintenance Group outgoing commander, gives remarks during the 374 MXG change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|06.13.2025
|06.16.2025 01:01
|9114241
|250613-F-PM645-1886
|2178x2400
|925.5 KB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|3
|0
