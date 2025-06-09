Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | U.S. Air Force Col. Martin Perez, 374th Maintenance Group incoming commander, renders...... read more read more Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | U.S. Air Force Col. Martin Perez, 374th Maintenance Group incoming commander, renders a first salute during the 374 MXG change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2025. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 374 MXG from Col. Michael Campos to Col. Martin Perez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Col. Martin Perez assumed command of the 374th Maintenance Group from Col. Michael Campos during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 13.



Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 374 MXG, and representatives from across the base.



“I leave you with this: Stay sharp, stay lethal, and never lose sight of our mission,” said Col. Campos, 374 MXG outgoing commander. “Continue to push forward with intensity, pride and purpose. Carry the torch of the 374th Maintenance Group with the same relentless determination that brought us here. You are the backbone of readiness. Keep forging that legacy of excellence, one sortie at a time.”





Campos led 657 Airmen and managed equipment maintenance for 14 C-130J Super Hercules, three C-12J Hurons, four UH-1N Hueys, and six CV-22 Ospreys, generating more than 18,300 flying hours in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and national priorities. These efforts ensured the delivery of safe and reliable aircraft for 24 higher headquarters operations and exercises, leveraging tactical airpower to achieve theater-integrated deterrence objectives. Additionally, his focus on innovation, training, and fleet health led to the creation of the wing’s first dedicated virtual reality laboratory; the development of an operational, 3D-printed C-130J engine cutaway; the procurement of a C-130J auxiliary power unit training aid; and the repurposing of a retired T-41 Mescalero for use as a crashed, damaged, disabled aircraft recovery program trainer.



The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.



“I've been extremely fortunate to be a part of this community for the past few years, and I look forward to continuing serving with you all,” said Col. Perez, 374 MXG incoming commander. “I cannot be any prouder than to be your commander. I know this organization has achieved great accomplishments thus far, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us.”



The 374 MXG maintains C-130J, C-12J and UH-1N aircraft supporting intratheater airlift and distinguished visitor transport for Pacific Air Forces sustaining national policy in the Western Pacific region. They provide on- and off-equipment maintenance for assigned, transient and Air Mobility Command aircraft as well as manages the Pacific Air Forces' T56 Engine Regional Repair Center, the only theater C-130 aircraft refurbishment and isochronal inspection programs.