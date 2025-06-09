Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Martin Perez, 374th Maintenance Group incoming commander, renders a first salute during the 374 MXG change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2025. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 374 MXG from Col. Michael Campos to Col. Martin Perez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)