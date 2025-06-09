Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374 MXG Change of Command [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    374 MXG Change of Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Martin Perez, 374th Maintenance Group incoming commander, gives a speech during the 374 MXG change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2025. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 374 MXG from Col. Michael Campos to Col. Martin Perez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 01:01
    Photo ID: 9114237
    VIRIN: 250613-F-LX373-1032
    Resolution: 7022x4434
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 MXG Change of Command [Image 12 of 12], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374 MXG Change of Command
    374 MXG Change of Command
    374 MXG Change of Command
    374 MXG Change of Command
    374 MXG Change of Command
    374 MXG Change of Command
    374 MXG Change of Command
    374 MXG Change of Command
    374 MXG Change of Command
    374 MXG Change of Command
    374 MXG Change of Command
    374 MXG Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    374 MXG Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    TAGS

    change of command
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    374 MXG
    374th Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download