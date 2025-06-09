Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presents the guidon to Col. Martin Perez, 374th Maintenance Group incoming commander, during the 374 MXG change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)