U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Maintenance Group render salutes during the opening of the 374 MXG change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 13, 2025. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 374 MXG from Col. Michael Campos to Col. Martin Perez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)