21st SOS Changes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Hall, 21st Special Operations Squadron incoming commander, renders a first salute during the 21st SOS Change of Command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)