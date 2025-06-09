U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Hall, 21st Special Operations Squadron incoming commander, renders a first salute during the 21st SOS Change of Command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 03:28
|Photo ID:
|9108497
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-HD796-1138
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st SOS Changes Command [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.