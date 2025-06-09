21st SOS Changes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A patch from the 21st Special Operations Squadron is displayed on an Airman's uniform during the 21st SOS Change of Command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 21st SOS from Lt. Col. Matthew Davis to Lt. Col. Jacob Hall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)