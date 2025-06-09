21st SOS Changes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Zak Blom, 353rd Special Operations Wing deputy commander, left, presents the meritorious service medal to Lt. Col. Matthew Davis, 21st Special Operations Squadron outgoing commander, during the 21st SOS Change of Command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)