21st SOS Changes Command

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 21st Special Operations Squadron stand in formation during the 21st SOS Change of Command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 21st SOS from Lt. Col. Matthew Davis to Lt. Col. Jacob Hall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)