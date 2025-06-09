21st SOS Changes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Davis, 21st Special Operations Squadron outgoing commander, presents a speech during the 21st SOS Change of Command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)