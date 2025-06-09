21st SOS Changes Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Col. Zak Blom, 353rd Special Operations Wing deputy commander, receives the squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Matthew Davis, 21st Special Operations Squadron outgoing commander, during the 21st SOS Change of Command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 03:28
    Photo ID: 9108494
    VIRIN: 250606-F-HD796-1115
    Resolution: 4357x2899
    Size: 839.42 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Special Operations
    change of command
    374th Airlift Wing
    21st Special Operations Squadron
    353 SOW
    21 SOS

