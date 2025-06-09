21st SOS Changes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, U.S. Air Force Col. Zak Blom, 353rd Special Operations Wing deputy commander, receives the squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Matthew Davis, 21st Special Operations Squadron outgoing commander, during the 21st SOS Change of Command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2025. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)