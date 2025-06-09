51st CPTS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristal Wong, incoming 51st Comptroller Squadron commander, renders her first salute during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2025. Previously, Wong served as the deputy branch chief of Budget Integration, where she provided guidance to the Air Force and Special Operations Forces Operations Command enterprise for Air Force and Special Operations Forces Operations and Maintenance portfolios worth $1.7 billion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)