51st CPTS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristal Wong, incoming 51st Comptroller Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the squadron’s change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2025. The 51st CPTS provides financial operations, resource advising, and decision support essential to sustaining the 51st Fighter Wing’s readiness mission. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)