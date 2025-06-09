Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st CPTS Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristal Wong, incoming 51st Comptroller Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the squadron’s change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2025. The 51st CPTS provides financial operations, resource advising, and decision support essential to sustaining the 51st Fighter Wing’s readiness mission. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 03:25
    Photo ID: 9108487
    VIRIN: 250613-F-TU760-1030
    Resolution: 5871x3914
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 51st CPTS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Change of Command
    51st Fighter Wing
    51 CPTS
    51 Comptroller Squadron

