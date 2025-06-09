Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Clayton Sharum, outgoing 51st Comptroller Squadron commander, delivers farewell remarks during the 51st CPTS Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2025. Sharum commanded 185 military and civilian personnel within the 51st CPTS and Wing Staff Agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)