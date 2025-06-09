51st CPTS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, receives the guidon, passes the guidon to Maj. Kristal Wong, incoming 51st Comptroller Squadron commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2025. Previously, Wong served as the Deputy Branch Chief of Budget Integration, where she provided guidance to the AFSOC enterprise for Air Force and Special Operations Forces Operations and Maintenance portfolios worth $1.7 billion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)