U.S. Air Force Maj. Clayton Sharum, right, outgoing 51st Comptroller Squadron commander, right, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. William McKibban, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2025. The award recognized Sharum’s leadership of the squadron responsible for financial accountability and mission-critical resource execution across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 03:25
|Photo ID:
|9108482
|VIRIN:
|250613-F-TU760-1008
|Resolution:
|3283x2189
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st CPTS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.