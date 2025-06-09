51st CPTS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Clayton Sharum, right, outgoing 51st Comptroller Squadron commander, right, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. William McKibban, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2025. The award recognized Sharum’s leadership of the squadron responsible for financial accountability and mission-critical resource execution across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)