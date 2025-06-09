Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st CPTS Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    51st CPTS Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, receives the guidon from Maj. Clayton Sharum, right, outgoing 51st Comptroller Squadron commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2025. In a Change of Command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 03:25
    Photo ID: 9108485
    VIRIN: 250613-F-TU760-1023
    Resolution: 2893x1929
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st CPTS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st CPTS Change of Command
    51st CPTS Change of Command
    51st CPTS Change of Command
    51st CPTS Change of Command
    51st CPTS Change of Command
    51st CPTS Change of Command
    51st CPTS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Change of Command
    51st Fighter Wing
    51 CPTS
    51 Comptroller Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download