51st CPTS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, receives the guidon from Maj. Clayton Sharum, right, outgoing 51st Comptroller Squadron commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2025. In a Change of Command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
