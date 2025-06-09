Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Clayton Sharum, outgoing 51st Comptroller Squadron commander, renders his final salute during the 51st CPTS Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2025. The Change of Command ceremony is deeply rooted in military history dating back to the 18th century during the reign of King Fredrick the Great of Prussia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)