HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 29, 2025) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Kristen O’Brien, left, Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Isaiah Davis, middle, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman David Ramsey Jr., right, work with a MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, as part of a helicopter torpedo retrieval training event at Naval Base Guam, May 29, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. HSC-25 is a forward-deployed MH-60S Sea Hawk expeditionary helicopter squadron operating from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)