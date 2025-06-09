HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 29, 2025) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Kristen O’Brien, left, Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Isaiah Davis, middle, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman David Ramsey Jr., right, work with a MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, as part of a helicopter torpedo retrieval training event at Naval Base Guam, May 29, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. HSC-25 is a forward-deployed MH-60S Sea Hawk expeditionary helicopter squadron operating from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 01:16
|Photo ID:
|9105216
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-OJ012-1333
|Resolution:
|2490x1992
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
