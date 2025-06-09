HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 29, 2025) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Raymond Fonseca operates a forklift during helicopter torpedo retrieval training with Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, at Naval Base Guam, May 29, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. HSC-25 is a forward-deployed MH-60S Sea Hawk expeditionary helicopter squadron operating from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ethan Lambert)