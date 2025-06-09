NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 29, 2025) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Raymond Fonseca operates a forklift during helicopter torpedo retrieval training with Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, at Naval Base Guam, May 29, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. HSC-25 is a forward-deployed MH-60S Sea Hawk expeditionary helicopter squadron operating from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ethan Lambert)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 01:16
|Photo ID:
|9105206
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-EQ708-1326
|Resolution:
|2149x2149
|Size:
|973.02 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training [Image 11 of 11], by SA Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.