Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training [Image 1 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 29, 2025) – Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Raymond Fonseca operates a forklift during helicopter torpedo retrieval training with Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, at Naval Base Guam, May 29, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. HSC-25 is a forward-deployed MH-60S Sea Hawk expeditionary helicopter squadron operating from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ethan Lambert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 01:16
    Photo ID: 9105206
    VIRIN: 250529-N-EQ708-1326
    Resolution: 2149x2149
    Size: 973.02 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training [Image 11 of 11], by SA Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training
    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training
    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training
    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training
    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training
    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training
    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training
    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training
    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training
    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training
    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    HSC-25
    Helicopter
    Emory S. Land
    Joint Region Marianas
    Torpedo Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download