HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 29, 2025) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 prepare a Mark 30 training torpedo for helicopter transport during helicopter torpedo retrieval training at Naval Base Guam, May 29, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. HSC-25 is a forward-deployed MH-60S Sea Hawk expeditionary helicopter squadron operating from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ethan Lambert)
