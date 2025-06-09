HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 29, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 prepare a Mark 30 training torpedo for helicopter transport during helicopter torpedo retrieval training at Naval Base Guam, May 29, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. HSC-25 is a forward-deployed MH-60S Sea Hawk expeditionary helicopter squadron operating from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ethan Lambert)