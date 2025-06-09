HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 29, 2025) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, takes part in helicopter torpedo retrieval training in conjunction with Sailors assigned to USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) at Naval Base Guam, May 29, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. HSC-25 is a forward-deployed MH-60S Sea Hawk expeditionary helicopter squadron operating from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ethan Lambert)
