    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training

    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 29, 2025) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, takes part in a Helicopter torpedo retrieval training event in conjunction with Sailors assigned to USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) at Naval Base Guam, May 29, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. HSC-25 is a forward-deployed MH-60S Sea Hawk expeditionary helicopter squadron operating from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 01:16
    Photo ID: 9105212
    VIRIN: 250529-N-OJ012-1159
    Resolution: 3123x1757
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training [Image 11 of 11], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    HSC-25
    Helicopter
    Emory S. Land
    Joint Region Marianas
    Torpedo Exercise

