    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training [Image 10 of 11]

    HSC-25 conducts helicopter torpedo retrieval training

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 29, 2025) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, takes part in helicopter torpedo retrieval training in conjunction with Sailors assigned to USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) at Naval Base Guam, May 29, 2025. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. HSC-25 is a forward-deployed MH-60S Sea Hawk expeditionary helicopter squadron operating from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 01:16
    Guam
    HSC-25
    Helicopter
    Emory S. Land
    Joint Region Marianas
    Torpedo Exercise

