6th IS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Tamez, incoming 6th Intelligence Squadron commander, renders his first salute during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2025. The 6th IS began its journey when it was constituted as 140 Signal Radio Intelligence Company, Aviation on Feb. 7, 1942. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)