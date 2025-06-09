6th IS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Mabry, left, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Ryan Tamez, incoming 6th Intelligence Squadron commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2025. Prior to his current assignment, Tamez was the 607th Air Operations Center’s Deputy Chief of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)