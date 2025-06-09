6th IS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Fossum, outgoing 6th Intelligence Squadron commander, right, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Douglas Mabry, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2025. The MSM is a military decoration awarded by various branches of the Armed Forces to recognize distinguished or outstanding meritorious service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)