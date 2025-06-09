6th IS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Fossum, outgoing 6th Intelligence Squadron commander, right, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Douglas Mabry, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2025. The MSM is a military decoration awarded by various branches of the Armed Forces to recognize distinguished or outstanding meritorious service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|06.11.2025
|06.11.2025 19:14
|9104773
|250611-F-TU760-1018
|5715x3810
|4.89 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|2
|0
