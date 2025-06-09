Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Fossum, outgoing 6th Intelligence Squadron commander, delivers farewell remarks during the 6th IS Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2025. Fossum relinquished command of the 694th ISS during the symbolic change of command ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)