6th IS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Mabry, left, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance group commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Adam Fossum, right, outgoing 6th Intelligence Squadron commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2025. In a Change of Command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)