Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th IS Change of Command [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    6th IS Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Mabry, left, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance group commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Adam Fossum, right, outgoing 6th Intelligence Squadron commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2025. In a Change of Command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 19:14
    Photo ID: 9104776
    VIRIN: 250611-F-TU760-1034
    Resolution: 4948x3299
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th IS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th IS Change of Command
    6th IS Change of Command
    6th IS Change of Command
    6th IS Change of Command
    6th IS Change of Command
    6th IS Change of Command
    6th IS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Change of Command
    51st Fighter Wing
    6th Intelligence Squadron
    6 IS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download