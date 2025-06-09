U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Mabry, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance group commander, presides over the 6th Intelligence Squadron Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2025. Mabry passed the guidon from Lt. Col. Adam Fossum, outgoing commander, to Lt. Col. Ryan Tamez, incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 19:14
|Photo ID:
|9104772
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-TU760-1003
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th IS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.