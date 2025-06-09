6th IS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Mabry, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance group commander, presides over the 6th Intelligence Squadron Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2025. Mabry passed the guidon from Lt. Col. Adam Fossum, outgoing commander, to Lt. Col. Ryan Tamez, incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)