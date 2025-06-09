Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Fossum, outgoing 6th Intelligence Squadron commander, renders his final salute during the 6th IS Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2025. The Change of Command ceremony is deeply rooted in military history dating back to the 18th century during the reign of King Fredrick the Great of Prussia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)