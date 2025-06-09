TF-99 at the Forefront: Testing New Technologies for Operational Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Moriarty, left, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs specialist, and Senior Airman Nicolas Flores, Task Force 99 small unmanned aircraft systems operator, observe a drone during training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. TF-99 focuses on developing and integrating new drone and communication technologies, while working closely with partner nations to enhance regional Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)