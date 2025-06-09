U.S. Airmen assigned to Task Force 99 practice flying a quadcopter drone within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. TF-99 is a group of Ninth Air Force (Air Force Central) Airmen dedicated to identifying potential threats and developing counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities to strengthen operational readiness and overcome evolving challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 09:37
|Photo ID:
|9102641
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-PU288-1016
|Resolution:
|7457x5000
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TF-99 at the Forefront: Testing New Technologies for Operational Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.