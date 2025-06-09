TF-99 at the Forefront: Testing New Technologies for Operational Readiness

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joshua Sheldon, right, Task Force 99 project arc engineer, gives directions to Airman 1st Class Reid Richardson, TF-99 innovation specialist, during quadcopter drone training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. TF-99 is a group of Ninth Air Force (Air Force Central) Airmen dedicated to identifying potential threats and developing counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities to strengthen operational readiness and overcome evolving challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|06.06.2025
|06.11.2025 09:37
|9102630
|250606-F-PU288-1011
|8256x5504
|2.94 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|3
|1
