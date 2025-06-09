Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF-99 at the Forefront: Testing New Technologies for Operational Readiness [Image 1 of 9]

    TF-99 at the Forefront: Testing New Technologies for Operational Readiness

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Joshua Sheldon, right, Task Force 99 project arc engineer, gives directions to Airman 1st Class Reid Richardson, TF-99 innovation specialist, during quadcopter drone training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. TF-99 is a group of Ninth Air Force (Air Force Central) Airmen dedicated to identifying potential threats and developing counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities to strengthen operational readiness and overcome evolving challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 09:37
    Photo ID: 9102630
    VIRIN: 250606-F-PU288-1011
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, TF-99 at the Forefront: Testing New Technologies for Operational Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Drones
    Innovation
    Task Force 99

