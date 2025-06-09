From the left, U.S. Air Force cadets Jacob Marcbach, and Samuel Quick, both U.S. Air Force Academy summer research members, and 1st Lt. Joshua Sheldon, Task Force 99 project arc engineer, watch a drone during training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. During their six-week research rotation, cadets collaborate with AFCENT engineers to gain hands-on experience with innovative technologies and strengthen their understanding of operational concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 09:37
|Photo ID:
|9102643
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-PU288-1020
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TF-99 at the Forefront: Testing New Technologies for Operational Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.