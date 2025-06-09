Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF-99 at the Forefront: Testing New Technologies for Operational Readiness [Image 2 of 9]

    TF-99 at the Forefront: Testing New Technologies for Operational Readiness

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An Airman from Task Force 99 uses a remote to fly a quadcopter drone within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. TF-99 is a group of Ninth Air Force (Air Force Central) Airmen dedicated to identifying potential threats and developing counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities to strengthen operational readiness and overcome evolving challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Drones
    Innovation
    Task Force 99

