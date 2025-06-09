TF-99 at the Forefront: Testing New Technologies for Operational Readiness

U.S. Senior Airman Nicolas Flores, Task Force 99 small unmanned aircraft systems operator, gives directions to Staff Sgt. Sean Moriarty, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs specialist, during drone training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. TF-99 is an innovation cell that tests and refines new technologies, ensuring that they can respond to pacing threats with advanced operational solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 09:37
|Photo ID:
|9102647
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-PU288-1048
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
