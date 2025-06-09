TF-99 at the Forefront: Testing New Technologies for Operational Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of U.S. Airmen practice flying a quadcopter drone within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. TF-99 is an innovation cell that tests and refines new technologies, ensuring that they can respond to pacing threats with advanced operational solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)