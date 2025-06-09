Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF-99 at the Forefront: Testing New Technologies for Operational Readiness [Image 6 of 9]

    TF-99 at the Forefront: Testing New Technologies for Operational Readiness

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A group of U.S. Airmen practice flying a quadcopter drone within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 26, 2025. TF-99 is an innovation cell that tests and refines new technologies, ensuring that they can respond to pacing threats with advanced operational solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 09:37
    Photo ID: 9102648
    VIRIN: 250606-F-PU288-1058
    Resolution: 7506x4914
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Drones
    Innovation
    Task Force 99

