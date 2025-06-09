Camp Blaz Sergeant Major Relief Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Daniel A. Soto, out-going sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, his family, and MCB Camp Blaz civilian workers, pose for a group photo after a relief ceremony at MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, June 11, 2025. Soto, MCB Camp Blaz’s first sergeant major, relinquished his duties during a ceremony aboard the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)
