    Camp Blaz Sergeant Major Relief Ceremony [Image 3 of 8]

    Camp Blaz Sergeant Major Relief Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Daniel A. Soto, out-going sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, passes the sword of office to Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer, MCB Camp Blaz, signifying his relinquishment of his duties as sergeant major of MCB Camp Blaz during a relief ceremony at MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, June 11, 2025. Soto, MCB Camp Blaz’s first sergeant major, relinquished his duties during a ceremony aboard the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    VIRIN: 250611-M-UG963-1084
    USMC
    History
    Sword of Office
    Indo-Pacific
    Relief Ceremony
    MCB Camp Blaz

