Camp Blaz Sergeant Major Relief Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 721st Army Band, Guam Army National Guard, perform during a relief ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 11, 2025. Sgt. Maj. Daniel A. Soto, MCB Camp Blaz’s first sergeant major, relinquished his duties during a ceremony aboard the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)