Camp Blaz Sergeant Major Relief Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Daniel A. Soto, out-going sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, places a lei on his wife, Ivette Soto, and children for their continuous support, during a relief ceremony at MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, June 11, 2025. Soto, MCB Camp Blaz’s first sergeant major, relinquished his duties during a ceremony aboard the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)