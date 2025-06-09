Camp Blaz Sergeant Major Relief Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz awards the Meritorious Service Medal to Sgt. Maj. Daniel A. Soto, out-going sergeant major, MCB Camp Blaz during a relief ceremony at MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, June 11, 2025. Soto, MCB Camp Blaz’s first sergeant major, relinquished his duties during a ceremony aboard the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)