Camp Blaz Sergeant Major Relief Ceremony

U.S. service members and civilians stand at attention and salute during the National Anthem during a relief ceremony at MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, June 11, 2025. Soto, MCB Camp Blaz’s first sergeant major, relinquished his duties during a ceremony aboard the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)