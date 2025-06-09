Camp Blaz Sergeant Major Relief Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Daniel A. Soto, out-going sergeant major, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, prepares to pass the sword of office to Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer, MCB Camp Blaz, signifying his relinquishment of his duties as sergeant major of MCB Camp Blaz during a relief ceremony at MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, June 11, 2025. Soto, MCB Camp Blaz’s first sergeant major, relinquished his duties during a ceremony aboard the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)